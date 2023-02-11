What's it going to cost to pry Meier from the Sharks?

It appears Arizona Coyotes star defenceman Jakob Chychrun could be on the move.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues, the team announced on Twitter that Chychrun would be a healthy scratch due to "trade related reasons."

ROSTER UPDATE: Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun is a healthy scratch tonight versus the St. Louis Blues due to trade related reasons. F Liam O'Brien is day to day with an upper body injury. Defensemen Victor Soderstrom & Dysin Mayo have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 12, 2023

The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this season, his seventh with the Coyotes.

Drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Chychrun has scored 60 goals and 170 points in 373 games over his career.

The Boca Raton, Fla., native is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27.6 million contract he signed in 2018 which carries a cap hit of $4.6 million. The final two years of the deal carry a modified no-trade clause.

The Coyotes are second-last in the Central Division with 17-28-7 record over 52 games.

Arizona also announced that forward Liam O'Brien is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury while defencemen Victor Soderstrom and Dysin Mayo have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.