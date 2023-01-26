Arizona Coyotes defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks due to an upper-body injury, the team announced on Thursday.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Gostisbehere could return just ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline. He carries a cap hit of $4.5 million in the last of a six-year contract signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper body injury on Tuesday versus Anaheim and will be out of the lineup 4-6 weeks. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) January 26, 2023

Gostisbehere suffered the injury on Tuesday, in the Coyotes' game against the Anaheim Ducks.

In 48 games this season, the 29-year-old has nine goals and 29 points.

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, he earned All-Rookie Team honours in 2015-16 with Philadelphia and played seven seasons there before joining the Coyotes a year ago.

In 511 career NHL games, the Pembroke Pines, FL native has 83 goals and 299 points.