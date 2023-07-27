The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Logan Cooley to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Cooley was the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“We are thrilled to sign Logan to an NHL contract,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Logan is an incredibly skilled player who had an excellent season with the Golden Gophers last year. He has established himself as one of the top prospects in the world. He is a very important player for us, and he has an extremely bright future ahead. We look forward to watching him play for the Coyotes for many years to come.”

Cooley played at the University of Minnesota last season, finishing as the team's scoring leader with 22 goals and 60 points in 39 games. He was second in overall NCAA scoring behind 2023 No. 3 overall pick, Adam Fantilli.

The 19-year-old was a Hobey baker finalist last season and led the Golden Gophers to the Frozen Four championship game.

Cooley has represented the United States internationally on several occasions, including the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led the team to a bronze medal and finished second in tournament scoring with 14 points in seven games.