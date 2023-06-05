The Arizona Coyotes announced the signing of defenceman Patrik Koch to a one-year entry-level contract on Monday.

The 26-year-old native of Slovakia has spent the past three seasons playing for Vitkovice HC of Czech Extraliga, the highest-level hockey league in Czech Republic.

NEWS: We have signed D Patrik Koch to a one-year entry-level contract.



— Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) June 5, 2023

Koch scored three goals and added nine assists over 46 games during the 2022-23 season. He added two goals and two assists over 13 playoff games.

"We are very pleased to have Patrik join our organization," said general manager Bill Armstrong. "He is a competitive, defensive defenseman with good puck moving capability and was an integral contributor to the Slovak National Team's defense for many years. We look forward to seeing him in training camp."

Koch began his professional career playing in Slovakia, spending four seasons with Kosice HC of Slovak Extraliga.