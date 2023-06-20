The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenceman Steven Kampfer to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Kampfer, 34, spent time with the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Tuscon Roadrunners of the AHL last season - he combined for six goals and 39 points in 59 games with the two teams.

Originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Kampfer has played with the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at the NHL level.

In 231 career NHL games played, Kampfer has 15 goals and 39 points.