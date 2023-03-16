The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Josh Doan to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Doan will report to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and will play his first professional game on Friday.https://t.co/DR0Ghkgpoz — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 16, 2023

The 21-year-old forward was drafted 37th overall by the Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft and is the son of Coyotes' legend Shane Doan.

Doan played last season with the NCAA's Arizona State University and registered 16 goals and 38 points in 39 games.

In his two seasons with Arizona State University, Doan has 28 goals and 75 points in 74 career NCAA games.

Prior to joining Arizona State University, the 6-foot-1 forward played the 2020-21 season with the USHL's Chicago Steel where he registered 31 goals and 70 points in 53 games.