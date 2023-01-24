The Arizona Coyotes announced Tuesday that the team has signed defenceman Juuso Valimaki to a one-year contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to sign Juuso to a one-year extension,” said GM Bill Armstrong in a statement. “He is a big, strong, two-way defenseman who has been a great addition to our defensive corps. We look forward to having him on our roster next season.”

The 24-year-old Valimaki has recorded 12 points with 20 penalty minutes in 43 games this season.

A native of Tampere, Finland, Valimaki has 28 points with 68 PIM in 125 career NHL games with the Coyotes and Calgary Flames.

Valimaki was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes prior to the start of the season. He was originally drafted by the Flames in the first round (16th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.