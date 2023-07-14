The Arizona Coyotes have officially terminated the contract of forward Alex Galchenyuk, the team announced on Friday.

The club issued a statement on the situation, which comes after Galchenyuk was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

"As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team’s right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

Scottsdale Police said Thursday that Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. The spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, two-way deal on July 1.

Galchenyuk, 29, did not record a point over 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He had 16 goals and 42 points in 42 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles.

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 354 points in 654 career games split between the Canadiens, Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Avalanche