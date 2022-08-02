Druw Jones is starting his pro career with a surgery.

Arizona Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield announced that the 18-year-old outfielder is set to undergo a procedure to repair his posterial labrum in his left shoulder.

Jones, the son of Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones, was the second overall pick of last month's MLB Amateur Draft out of Wesleyan School near Atlanta, his hometown. He was the 2022 Georgia High School State Player of the Year, hitting .570 with 13 home runs in his senior season.

Jones incurred the injury during his first batting practice with the organization last week. He signed his first big-league deal last week for $8.2 million.

The team is hopeful that Jones will be ready for spring training.