The Toronto Raptors have waived guard Armoni Brooks, according to TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg

The Raptors have waived Armoni Brooks. The partial guarantee on his contract was due to go up on Aug. 1. This opens up a spot on their training camp roster, which stands at 18 (19 once Koloko is signed). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 30, 2022

Brooks, 24, spent the start of the 2021-22 season with the Houston Rockets before being waived by the team. He later signed a pair of 10-day contracts and a later contract with the Raptors in March.

In his 54 games played last season, Brooks averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.6 minutes per game.

Lewenberg adds that the partial guarantee on Brooks' contract was due to go up on August 1st. This opens a spot on their training camp roster, which stands at 18, soon to be 19 once Christian Koloko is signed.