The best game of the 2023 college football season has arrived, with the Army Black Knights taking on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass., in a rivalry that dates back to November 29, 1890.

This game, filled with pageantry, has been played 123 times since then (except for 10 years prior to 1930), and when you watch this weekend it’ll remind you just how old-school the storied matchup really is.

Forget everything you know about the modern game. Deep shots, one-handed catches, explosive plays. None of it matters this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

Army (5-6) enters the week ranked 131st of 133 teams in the country, averaging just 95.9 passing yards per game.

Navy (also 5-6) is right behind them at 132nd with 92.6 yards per game.

Both teams have top-15 rushing offences this year but also both sit outside of the top 100 in Red Zone efficiency.

Watching this game is like stepping into a time machine, back to a day before the forward pass was a thing.

And because of that, there’s a trend for Saturday’s game that has hit in 81 per cent of their last 22 meetings.

Let’s get to that trend.

18 of the last 22 Army-Navy games have gone under the total.

If you’re expecting a lot of scoring this week, you’ve come to the wrong game.

Service Academy games have a history of being lower scoring as teams vie for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The under has hit in 44 of the last 52 games when Service Academy teams (Army, Navy and Air Force) play each other.

Currently, the total for Saturday is set at 27.5.

Army games exceeded this number in eight of their 10 games this season, while Navy games exceeded this number 60 per cent of the time.

However, we’ve had two Service Academy games this year, and both have cashed the under while also falling short of the 27.5 number this week.

This year’s total is currently 4.5 points lower than in 2022, when Army got the best of Navy in a 20-17 double-overtime win after the game was tied 10-10 at the end of regulation.

If you’re worried about the low total, don’t be. Just two weeks ago, we saw the lowest total in the history of NCAA college football when the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The game kicked off with a total of just 23.5 points. And under bettors were paid out when Iowa’s Marshall Meeder nailed a 38-yard field goal at the buzzer to win the game 13-10.