Arne Slot is not headed to London.

The Eridivisie-winning Feyenoord boss says he intends to remain with his team amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs remain on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Antonio Conte in March.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," the Dutchman said. "Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year. There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

Slot, 44, has been with Feyenoord since 2021 following 18 months at AZ. Feyenoord has already clinched the league title with one match remaining. The title is Feyenoord's 15th and first since 2017.

Spurs, with former midfielder Ryan Mason coaching the club in an interim role, wrap up their season on Sunday away to relegation-threatened Leeds. Currently in eighth on 57 points, the team trails Aston Villa by one point for the final European place.