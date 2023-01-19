The Kansas City Royas have signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Chapman has pitched the last six season with the New York Yankees and had a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA and nine saves in the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old was left off the Yankees postseason roster in 2022 after skipping a mandatory workout prior to the playoffs.

Chapman is a seven-time all-star and helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.

The 6-foot-4 lefty began his career with the Cincinnati Reds after defecting from Cuba in 2009 and has a 44-35 record with a 2.48 ERA and 315 saves in 667 games split between the Reds, Yankees, and Cubs.