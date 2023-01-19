1h ago
Report: Chapman agrees to deal with Royals
The Kansas City Royas have signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
TSN.ca Staff
The Kansas City Royas have signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Chapman has pitched the last six season with the New York Yankees and had a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA and nine saves in the 2022 season.
The 34-year-old was left off the Yankees postseason roster in 2022 after skipping a mandatory workout prior to the playoffs.
Chapman is a seven-time all-star and helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.
The 6-foot-4 lefty began his career with the Cincinnati Reds after defecting from Cuba in 2009 and has a 44-35 record with a 2.48 ERA and 315 saves in 667 games split between the Reds, Yankees, and Cubs.