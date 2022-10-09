New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that reliever Aroldis Champan will not be on the team's postseason roster after no-showing a workout scheduled for Friday without an acceptable excuse.

Boone added he is disappointed in his former closer and general manager Brian Cashman later said Champan had been fined. The veteran left-hander is currently at home in Miami, Boone added.

New York is scheduled to play the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series beginning on Tuesday.

Chapman, 34, had the worst season of his career in 2022, pitching to a 4.46 ERA with nine saves in 43 appearances. He missed time toward the end of the season while recovering from an infection after receiving a tattoo and had thrown a total of just 5.2 innings since Aug. 19.

Scheduled to be a free agent after the season, Chapman is in his seventh season with the Yankees after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 and winning a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

A native of Holguin, Cuba, Chapman has 315 saves spread out over 13 big league seasons.