It appears Jurrien Timber's first season with Arsenal might be over before it ever really started.

The Gunners announced Wednesday that the newly signed Netherlands defender incurred a torn ACL and is set for surgery in the coming days. He will be sidelined indefinitely.

"The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible," the team said in a statement.

Timber, 22, signed with the club from Ajax last month in a £38.5 million. He was removed from the team's season-opening 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the 50th minute with the injury.

A product of the Ajax academy, Timber made his senior debut for the side in 2020 and made 85 league appearances over four seasons for the team, winning a pair of Eredivisie titles.

Internationally, Timber has been capped 15 times by the Oranje and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Gunners are next in action on Monday with a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.