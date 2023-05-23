Bukayo Saka's future lies at the Emirates.

Arsenal announced the signing of the 21-year-old England winger through 2027 on Tuesday.

"It's great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract," Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said. "Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future. As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person - he's loved by us all."

A native of London, Saka is finishing his fifth pro season and had been on a deal that was set to expire after next season.

"There's been a lot of talking and it's been a while, but I'm here now," Saka said. "I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It's a beautiful club - look where we are. For me, it's about achieving my personal ambitions - how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my team-mates, the coaching staff. I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that's why I'm happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things."

Saka joined the Gunners academy from Watford in 2008. He made his senior debut in a Europa League match in 2018 before becoming a fixture in the lineup during 2019-2020. This season, Saka has a career-high 13 goals in 37 Premier League appearances.

For his career, Saka has 37 goals in 178 appearances across all competitions.

Saka was part of the Arsenal team that won the 2020 FA Cup.

Internationally, Saka has been capped 26 times by England, scoring eight goals. He was a member of the England squads at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.