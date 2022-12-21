The Ottawa Senators have reached a four-year, $18.4 million contract extension with defenceman Artem Zub.

Zub, who is currently sidelined by a fracture in his jaw, is playing out the last of a two-year, $5 million contract this season.

His new deal will carry a cap hit of $4.6 million per season and includes a 10-team no-trade list.

🎁 The Zub contract holds an average annual value of $4.6M and will see him earn $4M in 2023-24, $4.8M in 2024-25, $4.8M in 2025-26 and $4.8M in 2026-27.



The duration of the contract, which will commence on July 1, 2023, also includes a 10-team no-trade list. 🎁 — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 21, 2022

Zub, 27, has two goals and two assists in 27 games this season. He was previously scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency in July.

"Artem's transition to North American hockey has been remarkable," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He has worked hard to establish himself as an excellent NHL player and a strong defender. He consistently helps make us a better defensive team while he's on the ice. We're pleased to reach agreement with him on an extension of this length."

The Khabarovsk, Russia native has 11 goals and 29 assists in 142 career games, all with the Senators.

He first joined the team in 2020 after playing the previous six seasons in the KHL.