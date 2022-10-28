Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub will miss one-to-two weeks with an upper-injury, head coach DJ Smith announced Friday.

Zub logged just over 21 minutes of icetime in the Senators' 4-2 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has a goal and two assists in seven games this season.

Signed at a cap hit of $2.5 million, Zub is currently scheduled for unrestricted free agency in July. He joined the Senators in 2020 from the KHL and has posted 10 goals and 39 points in 135 games with the team.

Talbot nearing return

Smith also said goaltender Cam Talbot is one step closer to returning to action as he will join the Senators for their up coming road trip, which begins Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont., native sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and was given a five-to-seven week timeline.

Talbot, 35, was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.