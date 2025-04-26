OTTAWA - Ashton Bell scored twice, including once shorthanded, to give the Ottawa Charge a 3-1 win over the Montreal Victoire in Professional Women’s Hockey League action Saturday.

After opening the scoring in the first period, Bell closed the scoring with 13 seconds remaining in the third period, while the Charge were shorthanded for the 3-2 lead and ultimately the win.

Brianne Jenner also scored for the Charge (12-11-4-11), who inched closer to earning their first PWHL playoff berth, in this the second season of the league. Shianne Darkengelo had two assists for Ottawa while Gwyneth Philips made 25 saves for the win.

After the Charge had taken a 2-0 first-period lead, Anna Wilgren scored for the Victoire in the final minute of the first period and Catherine Dubois tied the game six minutes into the third period.

Elaine Chuli made 24 saves for Montreal (11-6-3-8) who have already clinched a playoff berth but failed to secure one of the top two seeds with two games remaining.

Ottawa went 0 for 1 on the power play with the Victoire were held scoreless in three power-play opportunities.

TAKEAWAYS

Charge: Ottawa looks to already be in post-season form as it makes a push toward a playoff spot. The Charge were solid at both ends of the ice Saturday and collected their third straight win while allowing just three goals in the process. They also have four wins in their past five.

Victoire: Although there were three weeks between games, a streak is a streak and Montreal is not on a good one. Following Saturday’s game, the Victoire have lost two straight and six of their past eight games. Not a great confidence boost with just two games remaining before the playoffs.

KEY MOMENT

While there were a few, including a full two minute five-on-three penalty kill by the Charge and big saves at key moments by both netminder, the biggest moment was Bell's jailbreak goal with 13 seconds left to give Ottawa the win.

KEY STAT

When the Victoire scored last in the first period Saturday, it snapped a shutout streak for the Ottawa Charge and Philips at 131:14. It was the second longest such streak of the season behind only Corinne Schroeder of the New York Sirens at 178:46.

UP NEXT

Charge: Ottawa will host the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday in what could determine a playoff spot for either team. The Charge then close out their regular season in Toronto next Saturday against the Sceptres.

Victoire: The Victoire host the Boston Fleet on Monday and then will be on the road for their regular season finale as they travel to New York to take on the Sirens next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.