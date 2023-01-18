The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Wednesday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Asotui (Tui) Eli to a three-year deal.

Eli, 26, returns to the Blue Bombers after not playing during the 2022 Canadian Football League season.

The Richmond, B.C., native was selected by the Blue Bombers with the 34th overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. The former Hawaii Rainbow Warrior appeared in five games in his rookie season. Following the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season, Eli returned to the Bombers in 2022, playing in all 14 regular season games and the Western Final.