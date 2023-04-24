Rumours that Aston Martin Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and pop superstar Taylor Swift are dating took the internet by storm over the weekend, and the former Drivers Champion fanned the flames on social media on Monday.

Alonso posted a video of himself on TikTok listening to a sped up version of Swift’s song Karma from her newest album Midnights with a caption that reads, “Race Week Era.”

The 41-year-old then winked at the camera at the end of the video.

Swift is currently on The Eras Tour.

Alonso announced earlier this month that he had split from girlfriend Andrea Schlager, while Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn also reportedly ended in April.

Swift has had previous connections to the sports world, including when her three albums, Speak Now in 2010, Red in 2012, and 1989 in 2014, were all released in October, just before the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in each year.

She was also rumoured to be the halftime choice for Super Bowl LVII before it was announced that Rihanna would perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Alonso is in his first season at Aston Martin and is currently third in the Drivers Championship.

He captured the title in 2005 and 2006 with Renault.