Unai Emery's remake of his Aston Villa roster is set to continue with Moussa Diaby.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 24-year-old France winger is poised to a move to the West Midlands from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth more than €50 million.

Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, here we go! French winger has just said yes to Villa, he wants to join Unai Emery’s project — PL football as priority. 🟣🔵🇫🇷 #AVFC



Villa will pay fee in excess of €50m to Leverkusen for Diaby.



🇸🇦 Diaby picked Villa over huge bid from Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/nklQV3Zs0X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Romano notes that Leverkusen also had a large bid from Saudi side Al Nassr, but Diaby preferred the move to the Premier League.

He made 48 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions last season, scoring 14 goals.

A native of Paris, Diaby is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy and made his professional debut in the spring of 2018 on loan at Crotone. After returning to PSG the following season, Diaby moved to Germany in 2019.

Internationally, Diaby has been capped 10 times by Les Bleus.

Diaby would mark the third major arrival of the offseason for Villa with Spain defender Pau Torres having already arrived from Villarreal in a €33 million move and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans coming aboard on a free transfer from Leicester City.