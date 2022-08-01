The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million, the most lucrative in franchise history, the team announced on Monday.

Riley, 25, is hitting .301 with 29 home runs, 68 RBI, and a .964 OPS in 101 games this season. He was named to his first All-Star team this season.

Riley leads the major leagues with 61 extra-base hits, including 26 in July, the most ever for a Braves player in a calendar month. The Memphis, Tennessee native ranks fourth in the league in home run, and sixth in OPS. He was originally selected 41st overall by the Braves in the 2015 Amateur Draft.

In 392 career games, Riley has hit 88 home runs to go along with 251 RBI and 217 runs scored.

