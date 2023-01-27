The Atlanta Braves signed manager Brian Snitker to an extension through the 2025 MLB season, the team announced on Friday.

The #Braves today signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/m0KJImKiNx — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 27, 2023

Snitker led the Braves to a 101-61 record en route to winning the NL East last season. The Braves were knocked out of the playoffs in four games by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

The 67-year-old guided the Braves to a World Series title in 2021 and won the National League Manager of the Year award in 2018.

Snitker is going into his 47th season in the Braves organization and his seventh as Braves manager, where he has a record of 542-451.

He is only one of five Braves managers to reach the 500 win plateau, joining Bobby Cox, Frank Selee, Bill McKechnie, and George Stallings.

Sniker managed 20 seasons in the minor leagues where he has a 1,301-1,309 record and was named Manager of the Year twice in 1999 and 2000 with Single-A Myrtle Beach.