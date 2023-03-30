Atlanta Braves star left-handed pitcher Max Fried left their Opening Day game against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning with an apparent leg injury.

Fried exits after just 43 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. He covered first base on a Dominic Smith groundout to Olson to start the 4th, grabbed his left leg, as though a hamstring. Trainer came out, Fried soon walked off with him. Luetge in.



Fried only gave up 4 hits (2 cheap), 1 run. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 30, 2023

Fried threw 43 pitches in 3.1 innings of work. He appeared to injure himself while covering first base on a groundout to the right side of the infield. After recording the out he came up grabbing his left leg, and was promptly removed from the game.

Per The Athletic's David O'Brien, the team identified Fried's injury as 'left hamstring discomfort'.

#Braves' Max Fried left game with "left hamstring discomfort," which sounds like just about the best diagnosis you could get in that situation. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 30, 2023

The Braves were winning 4-1 when Fried departed. He gave up four hits and a run in the brief start.

Depending on the severity of the injury, it could be a major blow to the World Series aspirations of the Braves, who won 101 games a season ago. Fried finished second in NL Cy Young award voting with a 2.48 earned runs average and 170 strikeouts in 185.1 innings in 2022.