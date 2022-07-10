The Atlanta Braves acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Cano from the San Diego Padres, sending over cash considerations in a minor league deal.

Cano, who is still being paid a $24 million salary this season by the New York Mets, has appeared in 24 major league games this season for the Mets and Padres, hitting .149 with one home run and four runs batted in.

He last played a in the majors on June 1, when he appeared as a pinch-hitter for the Padres. In 21 minor league games since being sent to AAA, Cano has hit .333 with three HR and 20 RBI.

This move will bolster the Braves' infield depth as they await the return of star second baseman Ozzie Albies from a trip to the 60-day injured list with a fractured foot, which he sustained on June 13.

In 2258 games across 17 major league seasons, Cano, who is an eight-time all star, has hit .301 with 335 home runs and 1306 RBI.