The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a six-year contract extension with rookie pitcher Spencer Strider worth $75 million, the team announced on Monday.

Strider, who is 23 years old this season, appeared in 31 games this season for the Braves, including 20 starts. He pitched 131.2 innings with a 2.67 earned run average and 202 strikeouts.

He set the major league record for fewest innings required to reach 200 strikeouts in a season in September, with 129.

The young right-hander was drafted by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2020 amateur draft, and debuted for the team in 2021.

Strider was awarded National League Rookie of the Month honours in July, when he pitched in five games. totaling a 2.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

In 33 career major league games, the Columbus, OH native has a 12-5 record, a 2.69 ERA and 202 strikeouts.