Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada incurred an apparent knee injury during the team's Wednesday preseason game with the Washington Mystics.

Canada, 30, went to the floor while attempting to defend against a drive to the basketball.

The UCLA product needed help getting to the locker room as she avoided putting weight on her leg.

A native of Los Angeles, Canada was set to embark on her eighth WNBA season and second with the Dream.

She appeared in 20 games last season and averaged 10.6 points on .390 shooting, 3.5 boards and 5.6 assists over 31.2 minutes a night.

A two-time All-Defensive Team Selection, Canada won a pair of WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2021.

The Dream opens their regular season on May 16, also against the Mystics at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC