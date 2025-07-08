COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- — Allisha Gray scored 24 points, Naz Hillmon had 16 points and a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Atlanta Dream controlled the fourth quarter for a 90-81 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Gray put Atlanta ahead for good with 4:34 left after completing a three-point play and Hillmon made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cap a 15-2 run for an 87-77 lead.

The Dream outscored the Valkyries 26-13 in the fourth.

Rhyne Howard added 15 points and Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (12-7), which begins a six-game road trip on Friday at Indiana. Brittney Griner scored 10 of her 11 points in the first half.

Monique Billings led Golden State (9-9) with 19 points. Kayla Thornton added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 12. Veronica Burton and Kate Martin each scored 11.

Golden State went 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the first quarter and shot 60% overall to build a 26-16 lead. The Valkyries also ended the second quarter on an 8-0 run for a 45-43 lead at the break.

Billings’ follow shot with 3.2 seconds left in the third gave the Valkyries a 68-64 lead.

Atlanta scored a season-high 25 points off turnovers.

