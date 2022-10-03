The Atlanta Falcons are placing star running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve, head coach Arthur Smith announced Monday.

Smith said Patterson had a procedure on his knee Monday morning. He will miss a minimum of four weeks on injured reserve.

Patterson was held to 38 yards and a touchdown on nine rushing attempts in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. He posted 120 yards rushing in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints and ran for 141 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

The 31-year-old has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns over four games this season. He had 618 rushing yards over 16 games last season.