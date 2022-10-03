11m ago
Falcons placing RB Patterson (knee) on injured reserve
The Atlanta Falcons are placing star running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve, head coach Arthur Smith announced Monday. Smith said Patterson had a procedure on his knee Monday morning.
Smith said Patterson had a procedure on his knee Monday morning. He will miss a minimum of four weeks on injured reserve.
Patterson was held to 38 yards and a touchdown on nine rushing attempts in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. He posted 120 yards rushing in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints and ran for 141 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
The 31-year-old has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns over four games this season. He had 618 rushing yards over 16 games last season.