The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they have released Grey Cup-winning defensive back Jamal Peters and signed Breon Borders.

Peters, 26, signed a futures/reserve contract with the Falcons following a Grey Cup title with the Toronto Argonauts last season.

Peters went undrafted in 2019 out of Mississippi State University and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Following his release from the Colts, the Hattiesburg, Miss., native signed with the Argonauts in 2021.

Despite missing time with a knee injury in his rookie season, Peters played in eight games in 2021, amassing 31 defensive tackles and one interception.

Peters played in 15 games for the Double Blue last season, recording 57 defensive tackles, a sack, and led the league with six interceptions.