Veteran outside linebacker Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Dupree, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

It will be a homecoming for Dupree, who is from nearby Macon, GA.

The Kentucky product appeared in 11 games last season for the Titans. He recorded 18 tackles, one forced fumble and 4.0 sacks.

For his career, Dupree has appeared in 103 games over eight seasons with the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 266 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, an interception and 46.5 sacks.

Dupree joins a significant remodeling of the Falcons' defensive unit that has also seen the additions of safety Jessie Bates, defensive tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Calais Campbell.