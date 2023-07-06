The Atlanta Hawks and guard Dejounte Murray are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 26-year-old averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in his first season with the Hawks in 2022-23. The Hawks finished with a 41-41 record and finished 8th in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Murray was acquired via trade from the San Antonio Spurs prior to the start of last season in exchange for three first round picks and one first-round pick swap.

The sixth-year guard was an All-Star in 2021-22 with the Spurs and was named to the 2017-18 All-Defensive team.

In 394 career games, Murray has averaged 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

He was originally selected 29th overall by the Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft.