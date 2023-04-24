The Atlanta Hawks will be without Dejounte Murray for their must-win Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

The NBA announced a one-game suspension for the 26-year-old guard for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing an official at the end of Game 4.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/6IEAnN4Mzj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2023

At the end of Sunday's 129-121 loss, Murray appeared to purposely bump into referee Gediminas Petraitis as he was exiting the court before he turned around, pointed and yelled at an unknown person.

Murray averaged 25.3 points on .456 shooting, 7.3 boards and 5.3 assists over 38.2 minutes a night in the first four games of the series.

Game 5 is set for TD Bank Garden on Wednesday night with the Celtics holding a 3-1 series lead.