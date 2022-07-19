The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the signing of Kyle Korver, who played with the team from 2012-17, to a front office role, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2022

Last season, Korver worked in a player development role with the New Jersey Nets organization after retiring from the NBA in 2020.

Korver, who was a shooting guard and played 17 seasons in the NBA, made his only All-Star appearance as a member of the Hawks in 2015.

He played 1232 games in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Hawks.

Korver averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in his NBA career and his .429 three-point percentage ranks 10th all time.