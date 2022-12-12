Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the end of overtime as the Hawks' AJ Griffin netted the game-winner at the buzzer to give Atlanta the 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Young had 19 points and 14 assists for the Hawks in the win. He is averaging 27.1 points, 9.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds through 25 games this season.