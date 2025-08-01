OTTAWA - Sprinter Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Que., won the senior women's 100-metres championship on Friday night, clocking 11.06 to top the eight-runner final at the Canadian track and field championships in Ottawa.

The 26-year-old Leduc, who holds the Canadian records in the 100-metres (10.95) and 200 metres (22.36) -- both set in 2024 -- finished just ahead of Olympian Sade McCreath (11.09) of Ajax, Ont., and Jacqueline Madogo (11.21) of Ottawa, who became the 200-metres national champion in 2023.

Olympian sprinter Duan Asemota of Montreal won the men's 100-metre championship in a 10.12 photo finish, just edging out Aaron Brown (10.13) of Toronto, who was part of Canada's 4x100-metre relay team that won gold in 2024. Eliezer Adjibi (10.21) of Ottawa finished third.

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse did not compete due to a sore hamstring.

Clear favourite Sarah Mitton of Liverpool, N.S., threw 19.25 metres on her first throw and then coasted to a Canadian senior women's shot put championship in Ottawa on Friday night.

The 2023 World silver medallist and a two-time World Indoor champion, finished ahead of Sisu Throws Club teammate Liv Sands (16.68M) of London, Ont., and Efe Latham (14.51M) of LaSalle, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.