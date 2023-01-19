Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers teammates Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat and Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck were all named to the NHL All-Star game on Thursday night, the NHL announced.

The five earned their trip to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., home of the Florida Panthers, as a result of the NHL's fan vote.

Hellebuyck was the lone Jet named to the All-Star Game alongside Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Matthews was voted in alongside the Atlantic Division's David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Draisaitl, Skinner and Horvat earned all three of the Pacific Division's All-Star spots.

The All-Star Skills Competition is set for Feb. 3, while the All-Star Game is on Feb. 4.