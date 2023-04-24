Auston Matthews scored twice and Morgan Rielly fired one in from the point as the Toronto Maple Leafs erased a three-goal deficit to force overtime with the Tampa Bay Lightning tied 4-4 in Game 4.

Matthews got the scoring going at 9:44 of the third period as he took a seam pass from Mitch Marner and wired the puck past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the lead to two.

He didn’t wait long to strike again, less than three minutes later on a power play to bring the Leafs within one goal.

Rielly then equalized at the 16:04 mark of the third frame with a blast from the point to make the score 4-4.

William Nylander and Marner both had two helpers to aid the comeback.

Vasilevskiy heads into the extra frame after making 28 saves on 32 shots in the Tampa Bay net.

Samsonov stopped 26 of 30 shots for the Leafs and turned away all 11 that he saw in the third period to help force overtime.

The Maple Leafs currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.