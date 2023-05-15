Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews said Monday he sees his long-term future with the team, adding he'd like to sign an extension before next season.

Matthews, a two-time Rocket Richard winner, will be eligible to sign an extension as of July 1, when he officially enters the last of the five-year, $58.195 million deal he signed in 2019.

“My intention is to be here … I really do enjoy playing here. It’s a true honour,” Matthews said while speaking at the team's season-ending media availability.

— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 15, 2023

After leading the NHL goals in each of the previous two years, Matthews finished with 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games this season. He had 60 goals in 73 games during the 2021-22 season.

He added five goals and 11 points in 11 playoff games as the Maple Leafs won their first playoff round since 2004, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Toronto was eliminated from the second round of the postseason last week in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.

— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 15, 2023

Selected first overall in the 2016 draft by Toronto, Matthews has 299 goals and 542 points in 481 career games.

Carrying a cap hit of $11.64 million, Matthews was the NHL's third-highest paid player this season. He is currently set to sit fourth on the list next season, as Nathan MacKinnon takes over the league's highest cap hit at $12.6 million, $100,000 more than Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.