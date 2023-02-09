'Hopefully not too much longer': Matthews feels good in return to practice

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated in a red non-contact jersey ahead of Thursday's practice. Matthews sustained a knee injury on Jan. 25 against the New York Rangers and was given a three-week timeline for a return.

Auston Matthews on the ice in a 🛑 sweater ahead of practice



Minimum three week timeline for knee sprain … today is day No. 15 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/CGCfolOXoy — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 9, 2023

The 25-year-old superstar has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 games this season after winning the Hart Trophy last season after posting 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games. The Leafs have gone 1-2-0 in three games without Matthews, including a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in their final game before the all-star break.

Selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 284 goals and 510 points in 454 career games.

Toronto is back in action Friday night for the first night of a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.