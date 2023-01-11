McMann eager for his shot with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews will miss Wednesday's game against the Nashville Predators, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters.

Keefe did not reveal the specifics of Matthews' injury, but said the ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while."

Bobby McCann will draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut.

Bobby McMann makes NHL debut tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 11, 2023

Matthews took a maintenance day for Tuesday's skate and stayed on the ice longer than normal for Wednesday's session.

The 25-year-old played 17:29 in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, finishing with a goal and four shots on net. He has 20 goals and 27 assists in 41 games played so far this season.

Keefe indicated Toronto's lines for Wednesday's game would remain the same as Tuesday's skate, indicating the lineup against Nashville will look something like this:

Jarnkrok-Tavares-Marner

Bunting-Nylander-Engvall

Kerfoot-Kampf-McMann

Aston-Reese-Holmberg-Hunt

Rielly-Holl

Sandin-Liljegren

Giordano-Timmins

McMann, 26, has eight goals and 15 points in 17 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season and is the reining AHL Player of the Week scoring three goals and six points in three games.

Toronto enters play Wednesday at 25-9-7 with 57 points in 41 games played.