Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):

RAFAEL NADAL

Ranked: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Spain

Age: 36

2022 Record: 39-8

2022 Titles: 4

Career Titles: 92

Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Won Championship, 2021-Lost in Quarterfinals, 2020-QF, 2019-Runner-Up, 2018-QF

Aces: Has won one of his past seven singles matches, a rut that began with a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open in September. ... Overturned two-set deficit in last year's final at Melbourne Park to earn second Australian Open trophy and record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title overall. Then added a 14th championship at the French Open in June. ... Dealt with foot and abdominal issues in 2022. ... Recently became a father for the first time.

He Said It: “Every time that I am coming to a press conference (after a loss), it seems that I have to retire. You are very, very interested in my retirement. ... When this day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going with the retirement (questions), because I am here to keep playing tennis."

CASPER RUUD

Ranked: 3

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Norway

Age: 24

2022 Record: 51-22

2022 Titles: 3

Career Titles: 9

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Did Not Play, 2021-4th, 2020-1st, 2019-DNP, 2018-2nd

Aces: Sat out the 2022 Australian Open after twisting his ankle in practice the day before the tournament began. ... Entered last season with a 14-13 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches and not one quarterfinal appearance at a major. He went 13-3 at those events in 2022, including runner-up finishes at the French Open (to Nadal) and U.S. Open (to Carlos Alcaraz, who won't bet at Melbourne Park because of an injury). ... Coached by his father, former professional player Christian.

He Said It: “I wrote down a goal (in middle school) that what I felt was reasonable was to be top 50 by 2025. It’s been going much faster. I have experienced and did much better than I thought was reasonable to think.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Ranked: 5

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 35

2022 Record: 42-7

2022 Titles: 5

Career Titles: 92

Grand Slam Titles: 21 — Australian Open (9: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open (2: 2016, 2021), Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-W, 2020-W, 2019-W, 2018-4th

Aces: Returns to Australia and to Melbourne Park after being deported from the country a year ago because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. ... Government coronavirus rules have relaxed, plus what could have been a three-year ban for someone whose visa was revoked in Australia was waived. ... Has won 34 consecutive matches in the country, including the past three Australian Opens he entered and this month's tournament at Adelaide. ... One short of Nadal's men's record for Grand Slam titles. ... Has won at least two ATP titles each of the past 17 years.

He Said It: “I had far many more positive experiences in Australia (than) to throw that away just because of what happened last year. I feel very comfortable with people, normal people, that follow sport, that I encounter on an everyday basis. I haven’t had any negative experience so far.”

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Ranked: 8

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Russia

Age: 26

2022 Record: 45-19

2022 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 15

Grand Slam Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (2021)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-RU, 2021-RU, 2020-4th, 2019-4th, 2018-2nd

Aces: Has joined Djokovic and Nadal as a leading title contender at hard-court Grand Slam tournaments, winning one championship and reaching three other finals only to lose to one of those two titans of the game each time. ... In last year's final at Melbourne Park, blew a two-set lead against Nadal. ... Wasn’t able to play Wimbledon last season because of a ban on Russian and Belarusian players over the war in Ukraine.

He Said It: “The thing about life and tennis is that you have to get over it, try to learn from it, because you cannot change the past.”

TAYLOR FRITZ

Ranked: 9

Career-Best Ranking: 8

Country: United States

Age: 25

2022 Record: 46-21

2022 Titles: 3

Career Titles: 4

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Quarterfinals, Wimbledon (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-4th, 2021-3rd, 2020-3rd, 2019-3rd, 2018-DNP

Aces: Began this season by helping the United States win United Cup. ... Had been 0-7 in third-round matches at major tournaments before getting to the fourth round at Melbourne Park in 2022. That helped propel him to a career year, including three titles — one a Masters 1000 at Indian Wells — and a debut Grand Slam quarterfinal at the All England Club. ... Ended Nadal's 20-match unbeaten run to start last season, then beat him again en route to the semifinals at the year-ending ATP Finals.

He Said It: “I guess I wouldn’t necessarily say what I love is playing tennis. What I love is competing.”

NICK KYRGIOS

Ranked: 21

Career-Best Ranking: 13

Country: Australia

Age: 27

2022 Record: 37-10

2022 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 7

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-2nd, 2021-3rd, 2020-4th, 2019-1st, 2018-4th

Aces: Withdrew from a tuneup tournament this month to rest his ankle, meaning the Australian Open will be his first official action of 2023. ... One of the tennis players spotlighted in the new Netflix docuseries “Break Point." ... As mercurial as they come, could bow out in the first round or win the championship at Melbourne Park. ... Had never been past the quarterfinals at any major tournament until he made it all the way to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Djokovic. ... Case pending in Australian court on an assault charge.

He Said It: "Pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time, really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That’s what you’re remembered by.”

