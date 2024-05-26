SHANGHAI, China. Sun. 26 May, 2024 - António Félix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche) clinched his second victory of Season 10 in Round 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Shanghai E-Prix, leading NEOM McLaren’s Jake Hughes and Andretti's Norman Nato to the podium.

After superior energy management and performance, da Costa seized the lead from Andretti’s Nato on Lap 16 and maintained his position until the end of the 28-lap race, despite Hughes' late push. Hughes, who had secured the Julius Baer Pole Position by a mere 0.001 seconds earlier in the day, succeeded in securing his first-ever Formula E podium amidst fierce competition, ultimately finishing second.

Nato finished third, with Nick Cassidy (Jaguar TCS Racing) in fourth after a collision damaged his front wing. Cassidy's closest title rival, and da Costa’s teammate Pascal Wehrlein, faced a setback with a punctured tyre, finishing outside the points.

Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans followed Cassidy in fifth, contributing to a strong team result for the current leaders of the Teams’ FIA World Championship. The DS PENSKE duo, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Éric Vergne, finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Maximilian Günther (Maserati MSG Racing), Robin Frijns (Envision Racing), and Oliver Rowland (Nissan) rounded out the top ten. Reigning champion Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) finished just outside the points in 11th.

The results see Cassidy extend his lead to 25 points over Wehrlein in the Drivers' FIA World Championship standings. Jaguar TCS Racing now holds 299 points in the Teams' standings, with TAG Heuer Porsche on 226. Porsche leads the Manufacturers' standings with 337 points to Jaguar's 328.

Next, the championship heads to Portland for a double-header on 29th & 30th June, marking the beginning of the decisive final four rounds of Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

António Félix da Costa, No. 13, Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E, said:

“I’m super happy with the momentum that we’ve been able to build. It’s been a big run of races now since São Paulo, racing almost every two weeks, so we’ve been able to crack on and keep building a little bit more every weekend. We’ve had some sixth places, some fifth places and now we’ve had three wins in the last six or seven races so definitely good momentum. A real shame how the year started, plus that loss of win in Misano, but otherwise I think we’ve been having a run with a championship-contending car and driver.

“I think Mitch [Evans] has got two victories, [Nick] Cassidy and Pascal [Wehrlein] are on a roll as well so obviously it shows that the Jags and the Porsches at these types of races, where efficiency is key, have a little bit of an edge on the others I think, and that’s good.”

When asked about the upcoming race in Portland, he said:

“That was one of my best weekends last year, I got a podium there as well. I love racing in the States. We always do a bit of a training camp before which last year I did with Norman and Stoffel in LA getting ready for the race and it paid off. I do enjoy racing in the States, I think they do it differently there, they do it well, and it’s going to be fun.”

Jake Hughes, No. 5, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, said:

“It’s about time isn’t it! I think I approached the race quite differently today. I think it’s fair to say these pack races haven’t been kind to me and I haven’t helped the situation as well. I think I took a leaf a bit probably out of Ollie [Rowland]’s book today and just wanted to make sure I stayed near the front and that meant being quite aggressive and trying to make some moves and it paid off. It’s amazing how much easier the race felt driving like it did today. So, it’s hopefully something we can continue.”

When asked about the Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s performance at the Monaco Grand Prix today:

“I’ve put the pressure on them a little bit! Although, I’m sure there’s enough pressure on their shoulders driving those cars around that track. They start second and fourth, so I think we’ve got a good chance of seeing at least one if not both of them on the podium there."

Norman Nato, No. 13, Andretti Formula E Team, said:

“It’s been a long time since the last one! Honestly, I’m really happy that finally all the hard work paid off. To make it in Formula E you sometimes need to be patient. We kept looking back at mistakes we’ve made but today, a key part of my race was at the start. I knew it would be important to place myself at the front, and that’s easy to say but not always easy to do because it’s the same strategy for everyone now.

“You’re never sure of anything in Formula E but I think we are learning from the past [races] so that’s why it’s really important to enjoy the moment, because it’s also really good points for us. We’re getting to the end of the season pretty soon, so points are important. It’s a shame that we couldn’t share this podium with Jake as well, as he’s been having a really good season so far. It’s really important for the team championship that today we made a podium and hopefully we can do it again in Portland and in London.”

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ZOU SHIMING EXPERIENCES THE THRILLS OF THE SHANGHAI E-PRIX

Flyweight boxer and Olympic gold medalist, Zou Shiming made a notable appearance at Round 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during the Shanghai E-Prix, where he was accompanied by his wife and family. During his time, Zou experienced the drama of the E-Prix first-hand from the Mahindra garage, where they watched the intense qualifying session.

Adding to the excitement, Zou and his family had the opportunity to meet with ERT Team Principal, Alex Hui, during a garage tour, gaining insights into the team's strategies and operations. The highlight of his visit was an exhilarating lap in the FIA Safety Car with Bruno Correia, offering him a thrilling perspective on the high-speed action and cutting-edge technology of Formula E racing.

Additionally, a friendly face returned to the paddock as racing driver Ho-Pin Tung made an appearance as a spectator, eager to watch the exhilarating race unfold. Ho-Pin, well-known and respected in the racing community, brought an extra touch of excitement and nostalgia to the event, warmly reconnecting with old friends and fans alike, while immersing himself in the atmosphere of the racing series.

OTHER NEWS THIS WEEK

RACING

Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing secured the series' maiden win in Shanghai, with a dramatic overlap on the last lap.

TEAMS

On Wednesday, Jaguar TCS Racing made history in shutting down the iconic Bund strip, with driver Mitch Evans putting his Jaguar I-Type 6 through its paces in front if the iconic Shanghai skyline.

On Thursday, Porsche became the third manufacturer to commit to Formula E's GEN4 era, following commitments from Nissan and Jaguar earlier in the season.

SUSTAINABILITY

On Thursday, Formula E and DHL announced the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the teams' and championship freight, leveraging the company's GoGreen Plus initiative, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% when compared to kerosene aviation fuel.

On Friday, Formula E announced its latest charitable initiative of its Better Futures Fund, supporting the Shanghai Mutual Aid Foundation and its "Jia with Love" project, focusing on essential support and guidance to children facing difficulties in the Jiading District of Shanghai where the Shanghai E-Prix took place.