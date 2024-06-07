Canadian Grand Prix begins with first practice at 1:20pm ET on TSN+

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend has arrived.

The top drivers in the sport will take to the track at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time Friday with two practice sessions on tap.

You can watch the first practice session LIVE on TSN+ at 1:20pm ET/10:20am PT. The second practice session can be seen LIVE on TSN5, the TSN App, TSN.ca or on the TSN+ F1 Multiplex at 4:45pm ET/1:45pm PT.

Rain is in the forecast throughout the weekend in the Montreal area and could have an impact on the race Sunday.

"It's a new surface. We repaved it back in the fall so we'll have to see about that, but maybe a little bit of rain, not heavy rain, but just a little bit of rain could make the race a bit more exciting," Canadian Grand Prix president and CEO Francois Dumontier said Thursday.

Held annually on Ile Notre-Dame, the Canadian Grand Prix represents an intriguing mid-season stop on the F1 schedule that has been dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the last two years.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020 and 2021, Verstappen took back to back races in Montreal the last two years and comes in this week with a 31-point lead on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the driver championship.

Seven-time Canadian GP winner Lewis Hamilton – tied with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time – is set to race in Montreal for the last time as a member of Mercedes looking to build on a fourth-place finish from last summer. Set for a move to Ferrari after the 2024 season, Hamilton won his first career race north of the border in 2007.

Montreal native Lance Stroll started 16th in last year's race but climbed up the grid to place ninth, finishing in the points for the fourth time in five races on home soil.