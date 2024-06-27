Cassidy leads charge as Formula E returns to Portland

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend with Rounds 13 and 14 of Season 10 at the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix, June 29-30.

After a thrilling debut last year, Formula E is back in Portland – home of stunning natural landscapes, a vibrant food and drink scene, and a quirky, environmentally conscious culture – this time for a double-header, and the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In 2023, Formula E ventured into uncharted territory with its first visit to Portland, following past USA E-Prix events in Miami and New York. Over 20,000 fans witnessed an exhilarating spectacle featuring more than 400 overtakes and numerous lead changes. The unpredictable weekend also saw some of the fastest speeds ever recorded in a Formula E session, captivating the crowd with non-stop action.

Nick Cassidy triumphed in the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix for Envision Racing, making a decisive move on Lap 28 to secure his third win of the season. This victory propelled Cassidy to second place in the FIA World Championship standings, just one point behind Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti, who crossed the line second. António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche finished third in a race in which a mere seven seconds separating the top 17 cars at the finish.

In addition to Cassidy’s thrilling race to the finish after starting in tenth position, Portland’s debut was a milestone in particular for the US-based Andretti outfit, with Jake Dennis securing the Julius Baer Pole Position and a podium on home soil, before hurtling through the second half of the season to ultimately take home the Drivers’ Championship trophy. With one win and five podiums so far this year, they’ll be looking to build on a strong start to the season to replicate last year’s success. The question on everyone’s mind however: even with a strong hometown performance, do they have what it takes to challenge Jaguar TCS Racing and TAG Heuer Porsche?

As the end of Formula E’s tenth season approaches, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans is on the brink of an historic achievement. Fresh off his victory in Shanghai, Evans now boasts 12 wins in Formula E. A win in Portland would see him equal the all-time win record, tying with Formula E legends Sébastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi. Meanwhile, Evans’ now-teammate and current championship leader Nick Cassidy has climbed the podium eight times in just 12 races this season, and holds a commanding 25-point lead over second place TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, setting the stage for an intense battle for the two top teams when the championship lands stateside.

Rounds 13 and 14 of the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix start at 14:00 local time on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June.