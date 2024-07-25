KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas from next season as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen, the American Formula 1 team said on Thursday.

Details of the deal were not announced, with Haas only saying that the 27-year-old driver committed to a “multi-year contract starting with the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.”

Ocon, the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020, has picked up just three points this season and had already announced he was leaving the French-owned team. His Alpine contract is expiring at the end of the season.

Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor and joined the then-Renault team for 2020. His sole career win came at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021 for Alpine after a crash in wet conditions took out much of the field.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career," Ocon said.. “I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me."

Haas announced last week that Magnussen would leave Haas at the end of the season when his contract expires.

On the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix, team principal Ayao Komatsu said Ocon will bring crucial experience to the team after 19-year-old Oliver Bearman also joined. The British driver will take the seat vacated by German driver Nico Hulkenberg, who is joining Sauber at the end of the year ahead of its rebranding to Audi for 2026.

“I think we have a hungry, dynamic driver pairing,” Komatsu said.

