F1 drivers, teams arrive in Montreal for Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL - Max Verstappen knows he’s at risk of a suspension.

The four-time reigning Formula One champion still doesn’t plan to change his aggressive approach to racing — not after all the success he’s had on the racetrack.

“Why should I?” he said Thursday. “I cannot just back out of everything. I mean, I'm just going to race like I always do. I trust myself."

Verstappen enters this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix with 11 penalty points on his licence, one shy of receiving a one-race ban after he collided with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Red Bull driver was asked by his own team to cede his place to Russell, only for the two drivers to collide at a turn.

Race stewards ruled that Verstappen accelerated before the incident and issued a 10-second penalty to the Dutchman, dropping him from fifth to 10th place and hurting his chase of a fifth consecutive title.

Verstappen also received three penalty points. He must now drive cleanly this week and again at the Austrian Grand Prix, after which two penalty points expire.

“I want to believe that he didn't intentionally try to crash into me, because that would be pretty bonkers,” Russell said. “I think he just tried to show who was boss and put his elbows out and just got it wrong.”

Verstappen initially stated he would bring Russell “a tissue” when the British driver said after the race he had set a bad example, but changed his tune and released a statement apologizing for his actions Monday.

“I was a bit surprised to see him taking responsibility, because it's quite unlike him,” Russell said.

Russell said he ran into Verstappen at the airport earlier this week and the two drivers didn't even address the accident.

He added he had no ill feelings toward Verstappen, because he ultimately moved up to a fourth-place finish.

“There's nothing from my side we need to talk about,” Russell said. “Had I been taken out of the race, I'd be feeling very differently, for sure. But ultimately his actions benefited me and cost him.

“I should say thanks."

Verstappen, who’s also a three-time defending Canadian GP winner, currently ranks third in the drivers’ standings with 137 points, 49 behind McLaren driver and F1 leader Oscar Piastri.

It’s a sizable gap considering each race win is worth 25 points. McLaren has also been a dominant force through nine races this season, with Piastri and teammate Lando Norris claiming 16 out of 18 possible podium finishes.

Piastri, however, still expects to see Verstappen in his rear-view mirror all season.

“I don't think you can ever rule Max out,” he said. “The points gap now is a lot bigger, but I think he's always going to be a very strong competitor.”

Verstappen is known for his fiery attitude and pushing the limits.

Norris, who is 10 points behind Piastri in the championship race, said that’s exactly what makes Verstappen an all-time great.

"Max is also one of the best in the world because of how he drives,” he said. “No one can argue against that … what he did last weekend was obviously a little different to probably what he normally does.

“Max is who he is, and he's achieved what he has because of how he drives, so there is no reason for him to change that side."

Norris didn’t expect Verstappen to tone it down with a lot of points to make up heading into the 10th stop on the 24-race circuit.

“He's further behind in the points. If anything, he's still going to fight more,” he said.

Russell echoed that sentiment — and hoped Verstappen would indeed cross the line.

“Knowing him as I do, he'll probably drive even more aggressively so he can have a weekend off at home,” said Russell, asked if he thought Verstappen would change his driving. “So yeah, let's hope so."

Russell ranks fourth in the drivers’ standings ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, in his first season driving the red car.

Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Williams driver Alex Albon, Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar and Haas pilot Esteban Ocon round out the top 10.

Montreal’s Lance Stroll — the lone Canadian on the 20-driver grid — is 12th after missing the Spanish GP with a right wrist injury. The Aston Martin pilot will compete in his home race after undergoing an operation less than two weeks ago.

It’s the 54th Canadian Grand Prix, and the 44th in Montreal.

The drivers take to the track Friday afternoon and evening for practice sessions. Another practice is set for Saturday before qualifying, which determines where drivers start for Sunday’s 70-lap race.

Verstappen was a heavy favourite to cross the finish line first the past three years. That won't be the case Sunday, whether he changes his approach or not.

"Bit different this time around," he said. "If we can fight for a podium, fighting with Ferrari and Mercedes, I think that already would be a good achievement."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.