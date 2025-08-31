SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police said former F1 driver Tarso Marques was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for alleged illegal possession of a luxury car.

The 49-year-old Brazilian started 24 races. His best results in Formula 1 were ninth-place finishes for the European Minardi team in Canada and Brazil in 2001, his last season.

Police said in a statement that Marques was driving a Lamborghini Gallardo in Sao Paulo without plates. After he was stopped for a check, police said officers noticed there was accumulated debt of 1.3 million Brazilian reals ($240,000) in connection with the car.

A lawyer for Marques did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Marques, who in recent years became a TV host, raced for many years in Brazil's main touring car racing series after he finished his F1 career.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing