Formula 1 exhibition to make North American debut in Toronto in May

TORONTO, ON - March 20, 2024: The Formula 1® Exhibition and Formula 1® today announced that Toronto has been selected to host the North American premiere of The F1® Exhibition.

The all-new F1® Exhibition opens May 3, 2024 and will run until early summer at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto, one of the city’s leading exhibition locations. Boasting a wide range of exclusive contributions from the sport’s most legendary teams and personalities, highlights will include iconic Formula 1® race cars from different eras as well as never-seen-before artifacts and video material. For the first time, visitors can also experience what it’s like to get behind the wheel of an F1® car in the state-of-the-art simulators using official F1® gaming equipment.

The exhibition’s North American debut follows a critically acclaimed world-premiere run in Madrid, Spain, where it quickly became the country’s biggest-selling temporary show in 2023, followed by a record-breaking opening in Vienna, Austria, in February. As the world's fastest-growing sport, attracting millions of North American fans, and with this year's Formula 1® Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal selling out quickly, the Exhibition will provide both seasoned followers and those newer to the sport with an opportunity to engage with F1® away from the track, offering them a rare front-row seat to the thrilling world of Formula 1® and an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Pre-sale tickets for The Formula 1® Exhibition Toronto presented by TSN go on sale March 26 at 10am EDT and fans can register now at F1Exhibition.ca to be among the first to secure their entry. Tickets will go on sale to the general public March 28 at 10am EDT.

Delivering a storytelling adventure across six specially designed rooms, spanning over 20,000 sq. ft. and in collaboration with award-winning curators, artists and filmmakers, the exhibition offers unique insights into the extraordinary world of Formula 1®.

Visitors begin their 90-minute journey in Once Upon A Time In Formula 1®, which features a mix of previously-unseen photography, film and artifacts which transports fans through some of the sport’s most iconic and defining moments. Design Lab takes visitors into the heart of a Formula 1® factory for a rare glimpse into how F1® teams design and manufacture each season’s new car. Next, visitors will experience Drivers & Duels celebrating the most iconic drivers and legendary races since Formula 1® began in 1950. Fallen Heroes shines a light on the many drivers throughout Formula 1’s history who tragically sacrificed their lives in pursuit of success. The following gallery, Survival, covers Romain Grosjean’s horrific 150 mph crash in Bahrain 2020 and his extraordinary escape from the ensuing inferno. The gallery features a spine-tingling display of his HAAS car’s remains, alongside a new, multi-screen video installation featuring unseen interviews and footage of the crash. The show then reaches its high-octane finale in The Pit Wall - a show-stopping cinematic and immersive experience that allows fans to relive the greatest moments in Formula 1® history like never before. Further exciting announcements are to come, revealing brand new displays that will give rare insights to the sport, exclusively for the Toronto exhibition only.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1®, said: “The F1 Exhibition has proven hugely successful during its visits to Madrid and Vienna and with Canada’s history and passion towards our sport, we expect that it will be popular with new and existing fans when it opens in May in Toronto. Experience has shown that it is a great way for them to connect to the sport in a different format outside of a race weekend. This first F1 Exhibition in North America reflects the incredible growth the sport has seen in the region in recent years and shows our continued commitment to creating new and interactive ways for fans to enjoy the story of Formula 1.”

Jonathan Linden, Producer of The Formula 1® Exhibition, said: “We are thrilled to confirm that Toronto will host the North American debut of the Formula 1® Exhibition. Canada has a huge history in the sport, from a host of world-class drivers to an iconic Grand Prix. Toronto is home to a plethora of sports, entertainment, and culture so it’s in an ideal position to be the first in North America to welcome Formula 1® fans to this one-of-a-kind show.”

Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Sports, Bell Media, said: “We’re excited to extend our strong partnership with Formula 1® to the Formula 1® Exhibition as it comes to Toronto. Canadians are incredibly passionate F1® fans, and as the exclusive television home of F1® in Canada – including the biggest annual sporting event in the country, the Canadian Grand Prix – we’re proud to be part of this innovative exhibition.”

The Formula 1® Exhibition in Toronto is presented by Canada’s Sports Leader, TSN, a sports channel owned by Bell Media, and the exclusive television broadcast partner of F1® in Canada.